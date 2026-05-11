IPL 2026: Madhav Tiwari’s all-round heroics power Delhi Capitals to a 3-wicket win over Punjab Kings

DC vs PBKS IPL 2026: The match no. 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. This game was one of the finest games in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc

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Punjab Kings Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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Delhi Capitals had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Punjab Kings (PBKS), for Punjab Kings (PBKS), Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh began the innings, where both the batters showcased a brilliant batting performance as star batter, Priyansh Arya, smashed a first-ball six on Mitchell Starc’s delivery. Speaking about his innings, Priyansh Arya scored 56 runs off 33 balls, including 2 fours and 6 sixes.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings captain, Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly helped the team with brilliant batting performances. Shreyas Iyer scored 59 runs unbeaten off 36 balls, including five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 163. On the other hand, Cooper Connolly scored 38 runs off 27 balls. His knock included three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 140. In the end, Suryansh Shedge played an impressive finishing role by scoring 21 runs off 8 balls.

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers showcased a brilliant bowling and fielding performance in this highly-intense clash. Mitchell Starc took two back-to-back wickets for DC by dismissing Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh. Meanwhile, Madhav Tiwari, who was playing his maiden game for DC in IPL 2026, dismissed two Punjab Kings batters.

Let’s discuss the Delhi Capitals batting performance. KL Rahul and Abhishek Poral opened the innings for DC. However, both batters weren’t impressed with their batting performance and threw their wickets to Punjab Kings pacer. But, Axar Patel and David Miller played a crucial innings for Delhi Capitals as the DC captain scored 56 runs off 30 balls, including 8 fours and 2 sixes. Meanwhile, David Miller scored 51 runs off 28 balls, including three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 182. In the end, Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari ended the match with their finishing ability and helped Delhi Capitals to win the match after a while.

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