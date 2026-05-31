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IPL 2026: Massive update for fans as THIS legendary singer may perform at RCB vs GT final clash, his name is…

Big update for fans ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 31, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Published On May 31, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 31, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Star Bollywood singer is all set to perform at RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final

Star Bollywood singer is all set to perform at RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final, his name is...

The final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT). This match will tell us the champions for this year’s edition.

GT seek redemption against RCB after qualifier 1 defeat

This match will be important for both teams as every player will try their best and lead their side to the title triumph of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Both teams met in qualifier 1 of the tournament before. Where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dominate Gujarat Titans and defeated them by a big margin of 92 runs.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain, Rajat Patidar played a heroic innings for RCB as the captain scored 93 runs unbeaten off 33 balls. In his knock, he smashed 5 fours and 9 fours at a strike rate of 281. Meanwhile, star pacer, Jacob Duffy also took some important wickets in the match by taking three wickets. In that match, RCB players put their best to win the match and qualified for the final.

Now, the situation is different as Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) made a great comeback in the last match against Rajasthan Royals as captain Shubman Gill played a defining knock for his side as he scored 104 runs off 53 balls, including 15 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 196.

Fans could enjoy music, lights and fireworks during IPL 2026 final

Basically, both captains showed their best to reach this milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This match is going to be exciting, and it will be interesting to see how the captains of the team will play and who will win this match and the season of IPL 2026.

Now, it’s time to speak about the closing ceremony of this highly intense match. Although no official closing ceremony has been confirmed, fans at the stadium may still get to enjoy live music and cultural performances before or after the match.

There are unconfirmed reports that singer Kailash Kher may also perform at the stadium. Fans attending the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium can look forward to a host of entertainment activities that will include live music during the innings break, a laser and light show, visual displays across the stadium and a fireworks show after the match. While these attractions are likely to add to the atmosphere, the main focus will be on the much awaited title clash.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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