IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh’s four consecutive sixes heroics guide LSG to a 7-wicket win over CSK

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Chennai VS Lucknow 187/5 (20.0) 188/3 (16.4) Lucknow beat Chennai by 7 wickets Last Wicket: Abdul Samad b Spencer Johnson 7 (3) - 144/3 in 13.2 Over

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026: The match no. 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Where Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Giants by 7 wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

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Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary

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Lucknow Super Giants had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad began the innings. Both batters gave a good start to the innings with impressive boundaries. But, they couldn’t hold their wicket for long as key batter, Sanju Samson, departed for 20 runs off 20 balls. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad also followed him to the dressing room by scoring 13 runs.

Chennai Super Kings find themselves in trouble by losing three wickets early to Lucknow Super Giants. Akash Singh was the major reason for CSK’s condition. He dismissed three CSK batters and showcased to the fans his note celebration.

Moving on, star CSK batter, Kartik Sharma gave hope to fans by playing a crucial knock of 71 runs off 42 balls. In his knock, he smashed six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 169. Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer gave a finishing touch to the innings. Their brilliant last moment knock helped CSK to post 187 runs on the board and gave a fighting total to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Now, it’s time to discuss Lucknow Super Giants’ chasing performance. For LSG, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis began the innings. Mitchell Marsh played a match-winning innings for LSG by scoring 90 runs off 38 balls. Not only this, he grabbed everyone’s attention, after hitting four consecutive sixes in Anshul Kamboj’s spell. His partner also contributed 36 runs off 32 balls, including three fours and one six.

In the end, Nicolas Pooran and Mukul Choudhary showcased an amazing hitting ability and helped their side to win the match by 7 wickets with 20 balls spare. Star CSK pacer, Anshul Kamboj had a poor match as, at the end of the match, LSG needed 24 runs off 24 balls, where Nicholas Pooran also smashed four sixes off four deliveries. Kamboj bowled 2.4 overs and conceded 63 runs.

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