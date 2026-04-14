IPL 2026: Mitchell McClenaghan lauds Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain for match-winning performance vs RR

Mitchell McClenaghan lauds star players Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain for brilliant bowling performance against RR in IPL 2026.

Praful Hinge

After Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped Rajasthan Royals’ four-match winning run in IPL 2026 with a comprehensive 57-run victory, former New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan heaped praise on the debut heroics of ‘Fearless Prodigies’ Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge, saying they have shown that the future of Indian bowling is in safe hands.

Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain’s brilliant bowling performance vs RR

Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain announced themselves on the grand stage by picking eight wickets collectively as SRH ended IPL 2026 table topper RR’s winning juggernaut with a thumping 53-run win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

“This fearless prodigy Sakib Hussain looks very talented. At the start of the chase, he got the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal with the new ball. That wicket put the brakes on Rajasthan’s top order and their chances of chasing 217.

Later, he showed his ability to bowl the slower ball, and his ability to nail them took everyone by surprise. His slower delivery gave Mustafizur Rahman vibes, and he feels like a right-handed version of Mustafizur.

Praful Hinge’s four wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals

Praful had a dream debut as he picked three wickets in his very first over, becoming the first bowler in IPL history to take three wickets in the opening over of an innings. He registered the figures of 4-34 in his four overs over quota.

Hussain, who came in as an Impact Sub for Travis Head, picked 4-24, including the wicket of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal before dismantling RR’s lower order.

Mitchell McClenaghan praises star players for impressive debut

“You also have to credit another fearless prodigy, Praful Hinge. He changed his line and length really well. The first ball to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, he bowled a sharp bumper that caught him off guard and led to his dismissal. Against Dhruv Jurel, he bowled a fourth-stump line, and the inside edge hit the stumps – a peach of a delivery.

“He showed excellent control in his first over as a debutant. By bowling those lines so well, he proved he means business. These two fearless prodigies have shown that the future of Indian bowling is in safe hands.â€

With IANS Inputs.