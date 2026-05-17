IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc’s four-wicket haul powers Delhi Capitals to a 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Rajasthan VS Delhi 193/8 (20.0) 197/5 (19.2) Delhi beat Rajasthan by 5 wickets Man of the Match: Mitchell Starc Last Wicket: David Miller c Dasun Shanaka b Brijesh Sharma 9 (6) - 175/5 in 18.1 Over

The match no. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is being played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Where Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match no. 62 playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

Also Read: WATCH: Mitchell Starc’s wreaks havoc in Delhi, removes three Rajasthan Royals batters

Mitchell Starc’s four-wicket haul helps Delhi Capitals restrict RR to 193/8

Delhi Capitals had won the toss and decided to bowl first, for Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi begun the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn’t impress their fans as he departed for 12 runs off 9 balls. His partner, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, played some good shots to make his side more dominant in the match as he scored 46 runs off 21 balls, including five fours and three sixes.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals’ star players Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag also showcased a brilliant batting performance and helped their side to post 193 runs on the board for a loss of 8 wickets. Jurel scored 53 runs off 40 balls and Parag scored 51 runs off 26 balls. Mitchell Starc, Madhav Tiwari and Lungi Ngidi were the star players for DC in the bowling. Starc took four important wickets. Meanwhile, Ngidi and Madhav took two wickets each.

Delhi Capitals stay alive in playoffs race after defeating Rajasthan Royals

For Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul and Abishek Porel began the innings and both batters helped their side to get a good start. Porel scored 51 runs off 31 balls, including seven fours and one six. Meanwhile, KL Rahul scored 56 runs off 42 balls. In his knock, he smashed one four and three sixes. After that, Delhi Capitals started losing wickets. But, Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma gave a finishing touch to the match and helped their side to win the match by 5 wickets. Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma and Dasun Shanaka were the bowlers to take wickets against Delhi Capitals. These bowlers caused Delhi Capitals five wickets in the match.

After this match, the competition becomes more interesting. Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals and made their journey tough to qualify in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs. Royals are left with two matches. They need to win both the games to qualify for the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are still in the race for qualification.

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