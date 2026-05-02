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IPL 2026: Mohammad Kaif picks MI over CSK, flags key concern ahead of Chepauk clash

Mumbai look strong on paper, Kaif admitted their recent performances have not been convincing.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 02, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

Published On May 02, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 02, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

CSK vs MI

CSK vs MI

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that Mumbai Indians have a slight advantage over Chennai Super Kings ahead of their important Indian Premier League 2026 clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Kaif believes Mumbai have a better squad overall, packed with match-winners and experienced players.

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On paper, the Mumbai Indians look stronger than the Chennai Super Kings because they have a lot of match winners and experienced campaigners in their side,” Kaif told Jio Hotstar.

Recent form raises concerns for Mumbai

Even though Mumbai look strong on paper, Kaif admitted their recent performances have not been convincing.

But when you look at recent form, a lot of questions get raised because MI haven’t been winning many games. That said, on their day, if they play a dominant brand of cricket, they can be very hard to stop,” he added.

CSK relying heavily on Samson

Talking about Chennai, Kaif pointed out that the team has been too dependent on Sanju Samson and needs more players to step up.

Chennai, on the other hand, have only had Sanju Samson firing so far. They are relying heavily on his performances to win games,” he observed.

CSK struggling after recent loss

Chennai are coming into this match after a tough defeat against Gujarat Titans at home. Their batters struggled and managed just 158 runs, which was chased down comfortably.

CSK are currently placed sixth on the points table with three wins and five losses from eight matches.

MI desperate to bounce back

Mumbai Indians are also under pressure after a surprising defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite scoring 243 runs, their bowling let them down as they lost the match by six wickets.

MI are currently ninth on the table with only two wins in eight games and badly need points to keep their campaign alive.

Squads:

Chennai Super KingsÂ Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matthew Short, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan

Mumbai IndiansÂ Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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