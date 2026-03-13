IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s last season? Pathan says CSK ‘Incomplete without him’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes MS Dhoni could play his final season for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni and Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels the upcoming IPL season might be the final one where we see MS Dhoni wearing the famous yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dhoni has been the heart and soul of CSK for years, leading them to five IPL titles. Pathan says it’s really hard to picture CSK or even the entire IPL without the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

“CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey, and it’s tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him. This season, Dhoni will play an important role in bringing everyone together. I’m not sure how many games he will play. But his presence in the dressing room will help a lot. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leader. But as a group, two or three guys are being groomed for the future. That is where MS Dhoni comes in. I hope he makes a difference,” Pathan told Jio Hotstar.

Dhoni’s experience will guide the young guns

Pathan believes Dhoni’s biggest contribution this season won’t just be his batting or keeping, it will be his leadership in the dressing room. With Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain, a few young players are being prepared for bigger roles in the future, and Thala’s calm presence will be key to keeping the team united.

CSK management to manage his workload carefully

Pathan thinks the CSK team management will handle Dhoni’s fitness and role very smartly.

“Questions about his fitness, batting position, and whether he will play all games will still come up. The CSK team management will take it step by step. They will definitely look to give him a perfect farewell by lifting their sixth IPL trophy,” he added.

The goal is clear: give the legend a grand send-off by winning a sixth IPL title, something no team has done yet.

Tough season last year, but Dhoni remains a legend

CSK had a forgettable IPL last season, finishing at the bottom of the points table with only 4 wins out of 14 matches. But Dhoni’s value to the franchise has never been in doubt.

Even at this stage of his career, Dhoni is one of the greatest IPL batters ever. He has scored 5,439 runs in 278 matches (242 innings) at an average of 38.80, with a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a highest score of 84 not out.