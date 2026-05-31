IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finishes on top, beats Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finishes on top, beats Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi capped off a dream IPL 2026 season by winning the Orange Cap. The Rajasthan Royals youngster scored 776 runs and finished ahead of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan in the race for the tournament's top scorer award.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 31, 2026, 10:06 PM IST

Published On May 31, 2026, 10:06 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 31, 2026, 10:06 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026 orange cap winner

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026 orange cap winner (image source: AI generated)

The race for the IPL 2026 Orange Cap remained alive until the final, but in the end, Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finished at the top of the batting charts. The teenage sensation enjoyed a remarkable campaign and ended the season as the tournament’s highest run-scorer.

The 15-year-old had set a massive benchmark during the league stage and playoffs, leaving the chasing pack with a mountain to climb in the final. Gujarat Titans batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were the only players with a realistic chance of overtaking him, but both fell short during the title clash.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Sooryavanshi finishes on top

Sooryavanshi’s breakthrough IPL season was one of the biggest stories of the tournament. The young opener played a key role in Rajasthan Royals’ journey to Qualifier 2 and delivered match-winning performances throughout the campaign.

He finished IPL 2026 with 776 runs in 16 games at a excellent average of 48.50. His season included one century and five half-centuries.

What made his run tally even more remarkable was the fact that he missed out on several bigger scores. The youngster was dismissed in the 90s on three occasions, including once in the Eliminator and again in Qualifier 2.

Gill and Sudharsan fall short in Orange Cap race

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill entered the final with an outside chance of winning the Orange Cap but could not make a significant impact. He scored 10 runs off eight balls before being dismissed and ended the season with 732 runs from 16 matches at an average of 45.75.

Gill’s campaign included one century and six half-centuries.

Sai Sudharsan also needed a big score in the final to challenge for the award. However, the left-hander managed only 12 runs and finished the season with 722 runs at an average of 45.12. He registered one century and eight fifties.

Notably, Sooryavanshi, Gill and Sudharsan were the only batters to cross the 700-run mark this season.

Six-hitting record adds to incredible season

Apart from piling up runs, Sooryavanshi entertained fans with his fearless strokeplay. He smashed a record 72 sixes during the season and finished with a outstanding strike rate of 237.30.

His aggressive approach made him one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament and a nightmare for opposition bowlers.

Sooryavanshi’s tally of 776 runs is now the fifth-highest by any batter in a single IPL season.

Most runs in a single IPL season

973 runs by Virat Kohli (2016)
890 runs by Shubman Gill (2023)
863 runs by Jos Buttler (2022)
848 runs by David Warner (2016)
776 runs by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)
759 runs by Sai Sudharsan (2025)

Sooryavanshi, at just 15 years of age, has already had one of the finest batting seasons of IPL history, a campaign that will be remembered long after IPL 2026 ends.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

WATCH: Washington Sundar’s 50-run knock guides GT to a competitive total against RCB in IPL 2026 finals

WATCH: Washington Sundar’s 50-run knock guides GT to a competitive total against RCB in IPL 2026 finals
WATCH: Krunal Pandya’s smartness sends dangerous Jos Buttler to the pavilion in IPL 2026 final

WATCH: Krunal Pandya’s smartness sends dangerous Jos Buttler to the pavilion in IPL 2026 final
WATCH: Gill-Sudharsan fail to impress at home ground as RCB pacers sends them back early

WATCH: Gill-Sudharsan fail to impress at home ground as RCB pacers sends them back early
IPL 2026 Final Playing XI Out: RCB win toss, GT major change ahead of title clash

IPL 2026 Final Playing XI Out: RCB win toss, GT major change ahead of title clash

Latest News

776 Runs, 72 Sixes! Sooryavanshi crowned IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner

Krunal Pandya's smartness sends dangerous Jos Buttler for 19 runs in IPL 2026 final

Gill-Sudharsan fail to make a big impact vs RCB in IPL 2026 final

RCB vs GT Playing XI: One big change as IPL trophy battle begins

Aryaman Birla's viral Instagram story ahead of RCB vs GT clash

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Live scorecard & updates

Editor's Pick

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finishes on top, beats Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finishes on top, beats Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan
IPL 2026 Final Playing XI Out: RCB win toss, GT major change ahead of title clash

IPL 2026 Final Playing XI Out: RCB win toss, GT major change ahead of title clash
IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…

IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…
IPL 2026 Final: Not Virat Kohli or Rajat Patidar, THIS RCB star could decide GT’s fate against Shubman Gill

IPL 2026 Final: Not Virat Kohli or Rajat Patidar, THIS RCB star could decide GT’s fate against Shubman Gill
IPL 2026 Final: What happens if rain disrupts RCB vs GT title clash? Here’s everything you need to know

IPL 2026 Final: What happens if rain disrupts RCB vs GT title clash? Here’s everything you need to know
‘Virat is very smart…’: Ashwin reveals how Virat Kohli is beating Gujarat Titans’ bowling strategy

‘Virat is very smart…’: Ashwin reveals how Virat Kohli is beating Gujarat Titans’ bowling strategy