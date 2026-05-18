IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario Explained: DC Keep qualification hopes alive as four teams battle for last spot

Delhi Capitals kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in a crucial match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The win came at the perfect time for DC, whose qualification hopes were hanging by a thread before the contest.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already confirmed their playoff place, the battle for the remaining spots is becoming tighter with every result in the final week of the league stage.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

RCB officially qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs

RCB became the first side to officially qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after their recent victory over Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans are also almost through, with qualification chances standing above 99 percent despite their recent defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad remain in a strong position as well and currently hold around a 75 percent chance of finishing inside the top four.

Race for fourth spot gets tighter

The biggest fight now is for the final playoff place, with several teams still mathematically in contention.

Chennai Super Kings currently have a upper hand in the qualification race, while Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings remain close behind. Kolkata Knight Riders are still alive despite their recent setbacks, and Delhi Capitals have also stayed in the hunt after beating RR.

With only a few league games remaining, the points table situation could continue changing quickly over the next few days.

KL Rahul and Abishek Porel guide DC chase

Delhi Capitals successfully chased down 194 against Rajasthan Royals after strong batting performances from KL Rahul and Abishek Porel. Porel attacked in the powerplay and smashed 51 off 31 balls while Rahul anchored the innings with a composed 56 from 42 balls.

Axar Patel later provided important finishing touches with a quick 34 off 18 balls to help DC complete the chase with four balls remaining.

Mitchell Starc stars with ball for Delhi

Mitchell Starc also played a major role in the victory after picking up four wickets for Delhi Capitals. The left-arm fast bowler delivered key breakthroughs during Rajasthan’s innings and helped stop RR from pushing beyond the 200-run mark.

Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel impress for RR

Rajasthan Royals still managed to post a competitive total thanks to aggressive knocks from Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel. Parag smashed 51 from only 26 balls, while Jurel added a steady 53 to keep Rajasthan in control for large parts of the innings.

However, the defeat has complicated RR’s playoff hopes. Even if Rajasthan win their remaining matches, qualification may still depend on other results.

IPL 2026 playoff race remains wide open

The latest result means the race for the remaining playoff spots is still completely open heading into the final phase of IPL 2026.

The teams like CSK, PBKS, KKR, RR and DC are all still fighting for qualification, the league stage is set for a tense finish.

Also Read: ‘We don’t deserve top four’: Riyan Parag’s honest reaction after Rajasthan Royals’ costly IPL 2026 defeat vs Delhi Capitals