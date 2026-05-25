IPL 2026 Playoffs: Dates, venues, teams and full knockout fixtures confirmed

The IPL 2026 playoff picture is finally complete after Rajasthan Royals secured the fourth and final spot with a crucial win over Mumbai Indians in their last league-stage match. The victory ended Punjab Kings’ hopes and confirmed all four teams that will now battle for the title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have officially qualified for the playoffs, with the knockout stage set to begin this week.

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RCB and GT to clash in Qualifier 1

Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Both teams have been among the most consistent sides this season and will now fight for a direct place in the IPL 2026 final.

The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala May 26, Tuesday.

Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT

Date: May 26, 2026

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Time: 7:30 PM IST

The winner of Qualifier 1 will move straight into the final, while the losing side will get another opportunity in Qualifier 2.

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SRH and RR set for Eliminator battle

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator after both teams finished inside the top four.

Unlike Qualifier 1, this will be a knockout contest and the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament straight away.

Eliminator: SRH vs RR

Date: May 27, 2026

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Time: 7:30 PM IST

The winner of the Eliminator will advance to Qualifier 2, where they will face the loser of Qualifier 1 for the remaining place in the IPL 2026 final.

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Rajasthan Royals seal final playoff berth

The race for the last playoff spot went down to the final league-stage fixture. Rajasthan Royals kept their nerves under pressure and defeated Mumbai Indians to confirm qualification.Punjab Kings were also in contention heading into the final day, but RR’s victory officially ended their playoff hopes.

IPL 2026 playoffs promise high-voltage clashes

The IPL 2026 playoffs are set, and fans can expect some big games ahead.RCB and Gujarat Titans have played steady cricket all season, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have delivered when it mattered most.The playoff stage starts with Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala before the action moves to New Chandigarh for the Eliminator. The race for the trophy is now wide open.