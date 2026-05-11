IPL 2026 playoffs race explained: Qualification scenarios for all 10 teams after RCB win over MI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to the top of the IPL 2026 table after a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The result ended the playoff hopes of Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, while the fight for the remaining top-four spots continues.

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IPL 2026 playoffs race explained: Qualification scenarios for all 10 teams

RCB move closer to qualification

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are now on 14 points from 11 matches and sit at the top of the IPL 2026 table with a net run rate of +1.103.

Under captain Rajat Patidar, Bengaluru need at least one more victory to strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs. However, RCB will also be aiming for a top-two finish, which offers an extra chance to reach the final through Qualifier 1.

SRH and GT remain firmly in contention

Sunrisers Hyderabad are also on 14 points but trail RCB on Net Run Rate (+0.737). Two wins from their final three league games should be enough to confirm qualification. The match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 22 could play a big role in deciding which teams finish in the top two.

Gujarat Titans also have the same number of points, but their net run rate of +0.228 keeps them behind the other leading teams for now. Gujarat will likely need at least two more victories to avoid any late complications in the standings.

Punjab Kings hold strong advantage

Punjab Kings are in a strong position with 13 points from 10 matches and still have four games left to play.

Two wins from those remaining fixtures could take PBKS to 17 points, which is usually enough to secure a playoff place in the IPL.

Also Read: Krunal Pandya reveals ‘shot of the match’ after RCB’s dramatic last ball win over MI in IPL 2026

CSK and RR locked in tight battle

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals remain very much alive but cannot afford many slip-ups.

Both teams are currently on 12 points, though Chennai have a slightly better Net Run Rate. CSK will ideally want to win all three of their remaining games, while Rajasthan also need strong results in the final stretch after suffering several defeats recently.

KKR face difficult road, DC need miracle

Kolkata Knight Riders still have a mathematical chance of qualifying, but they must win all four of their remaining matches to stay in contention. Any further defeat could end their campaign.

For Delhi Capitals, the situation looks even tougher. Delhi not only need to win every remaining game but also improve their poor Net Run Rate of -1.154 significantly while hoping other results go their way.

MI and LSG officially out of playoff race

Following RCB’s dramatic victory in Raipur, both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants were officially eliminated from IPL 2026 playoff contention.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav admits MI were short after heartbreaking last-ball defeat to RCB ends Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign