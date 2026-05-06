IPL 2026 Points Table: CSK back in playoff race after big win, Punjab Kings stay on top

Every game that happens makes the IPL 2026 points table more interesting. Teams that were comfortably at the top are now losing games, while teams that were at the bottom are making a strong comeback by winning important games.

Chennai Super Kings, who were at the bottom not long ago, are back in the playoff race after winning two games in a row. Things are getting harder for the Delhi Capitals, on the other hand.

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Punjab Kings hold top spot but face stiff competition

Punjab Kings are currently at the top of the points table with 13 points. But they aren’t safe yet because there are many teams right behind them.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans are all tied for first place with 12 points each.

CSK, on the other hand, got 10 points after beating Delhi, which kept their hopes alive. The team has played ten games so far and has four more to go.

CSK eye strong finish to seal playoff spot

CSK’s chances of making the playoffs are very much alive at this point. If they win one more game, they will have 12 points and could even move up to the top four, depending on how other teams do.

CSK can get to 18 points if they win all four of their remaining games. Such a total is usually enough to get them into the playoffs. This makes their next games very important.

Delhi Capitals under pressure, lower teams struggling

Delhi Capitals are under a lot of pressure, and the lower teams are having a hard time, as they struggle to secure wins and improve their standings in the league.

The Delhi Capitals are facing a challenging situation. Currently, they sit in seventh place on the table, having accumulated only 8 points from 10 matches. To remain competitive, they must secure victories in all of their remaining games. A single loss would eliminate their chances of making the playoffs.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants are also close to being out. While they are not officially out yet, it doesn’t look good for them to make the playoffs.

Exciting finish expected in league stage

There are still a lot of teams fighting for playoff spots, and the points table keeps changing. This means that the last few games will be very competitive and fun to watch. The end of the league stage of IPL 2026 will be especially exciting because there will be a lot of competition for playoff spots.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87 powers CSK to dominant win over Delhi Capitals