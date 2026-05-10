IPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans strengthen playoff hopes with huge win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

IPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans moved up to second place in the IPL 2026 points table after beating Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. The big victory helped GT climb to second place in the points table and added an important boost to their net run rate at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Shubman Gill’s side now has 14 points from 11 matches after registering their seventh win of the season. Gujarat Titans currently sit second with a net run rate of +0.228 and remain firmly in contention for a top-two finish.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Sunrisers Hyderabad stay on top

Sunrisers Hyderabad remain at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points from 11 matches. SRH also have 14 points from 11 matches but remain ahead because of their superior net run rate of +0.737.

Punjab Kings are placed third with 13 points from 10 matches. PBKS have won six games so far and also have one no result this season, keeping them strongly placed in the playoff race.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan’s El Clasico powers Gujarat Titans to a 77-run victory over Rajasthan Royals

RCB remain in the top four race

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently fourth in the standings with 12 points from 10 matches. RCB have won six and lost four games so far, and also hold one of the best net run rates in the tournament at +1.234.

Rajasthan Royals slipped to fifth after their heavy defeat against the Gujarat Titans. RR now have 12 points from 11 games with a net run rate of +0.082, making the upcoming matches extremely important for their playoff hopes.

Mid-table battle getting tighter

Chennai Super Kings are placed sixth with 10 points from 10 matches after winning and losing five games each this season. Kolkata Knight Riders follow them in seventh place with nine points from 10 matches and a net run rate of -0.169.

Delhi Capitals remain eighth on the table with eight points from 11 games after struggling for consistency in recent matches. DC have won only four matches this season and currently have a net run rate of -1.154.

MI and LSG under pressure

The Mumbai Indians are ninth in the standings with six points from 10 matches after managing only three wins in IPL 2026 so far. Lucknow Super Giants are currently bottom of the table with the same number of points but a lower net run rate of -0.934.

Also Read: Not Hardik Pandya! Mumbai Indians receive huge boost as THIS star set to return for RCB clash