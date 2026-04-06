IPL 2026 Points Table: RCB climb to No.1 after win over CSK, check who stands where?

IPL 2026 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a powerful all-round performance to crush Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. With this victory, RCB climbed to the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table, thanks to their superior net run rate. RCB posted a massive total of...

RCB top IPL 2026 points table

IPL 2026 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a powerful all-round performance to crush Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. With this victory, RCB climbed to the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table, thanks to their superior net run rate.



RCB posted a massive total of 250 for 3 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. The batting fireworks came from the middle and lower order as Devdutt Padikkal scored a quick 50 off 29 balls, skipper Rajat Patidar remained unbeaten on 48 off 19 balls, and Tim David unleashed a brutal 70 not out off just 25 balls, smashing eight sixes. Phil Salt also contributed with a lively 46 off 30 balls, while Virat Kohli gave a steady start with 28 off 18.



The highlight of RCB’s batting was the explosive 99-run unbeaten partnership between Patidar and David in only 35 balls. The home team hammered a total of 19 sixes and accelerated brilliantly in the death overs.

CSK’s chase collapses

Chasing a daunting target of 251, CSK never looked comfortable. They were bowled out for 207 all out in 19.4 overs, suffering their third consecutive defeat this season.



Sanju Samson, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and young Ayush Mhatre fell early, leaving CSK struggling at just 30 on the board. Sarfaraz Khan fought hard with a quick 50 off 25 balls, while Prashant Veer (43) and Jamie Overton (37) tried to rebuild, but the target proved too steep.



RCB’s bowlers were clinical. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with figures of 3/41, and in the process, he became the first fast bowler in IPL history to reach 200 wickets by dismissing Ayush Mhatre. Jacob Duffy, Krunal Pandya, and Abhinandan Singh picked up two wickets each.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s RCB star Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes HISTORY, becomes first pacer to achieve this milestone in IPL

RCB tops the Points Table

This convincing win helped RCB jump to the No.1 position in the IPL 2026 points table. After two matches, RCB have 4 points and a strong net run rate of +2.501, which is better than Rajasthan Royals (also 4 points, NRR +2.233).

IPL 2026 Points Table

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table