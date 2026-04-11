IPL 2026 Points Table Updated: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blitz powers Rajasthan Royals to…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stars with 78 off 26 as Rajasthan Royals reach No.1 in IPL 2026 standings after six-wicket win over RCB.

IPL 2026 updated points table after RR vs RCB match

In a thrilling match held at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Rajasthan Royals maintained their impressive performance in the IPL 2026 by defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. The victory that RR achieved has allowed them to further solidify their position at the top of the points table.

RR was able to chase down a massive target of 202 with two overs to spare thanks to the explosive performance of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who once again stole the show with a score of 78 off of just 26 balls. This is the fourth consecutive victory for the Rajasthan Royals, ensuring that they will continue to maintain their unbeaten record throughout this season.

Updated points table standings

With eight points after four matches, Rajasthan Royals are currently confidently occupying the top spot. As a result of their successful pursuit of 200 or more runs in just 18 overs, their net run rate has also seen a significant increase.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru team suffered their first loss of the season as a result of this match. RCB have gained some ground in the standings although they have won their first two games. The rapid pursuit by RR has resulted in a decrease in their net run rate, despite the fact that they are still in the top four race and have four points obtained from three matches at the moment.

What happened during the match?

As a result of winning the toss, the Rajasthan Royals decided to bowl first. With Rajat Patidar, the team’s captain, scoring a steady 63 off of 40 balls and Virat Kohli contributing a quick 32, Royal Challengers Bangaluru were able to post a competitive total of 201 for 8. Ravi Bishnoi and Jofra Archer each took two wickets for the team.

However, the pursuit was heavily skewed in one direction. During the powerplay, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 78 runs and hit seven sixes out of a possible 100. Thereafter, Dhruv Jurel finished the game with ease by playing a mature knock of 81 out of 43 balls, which he did without being defeated. The Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) took four wickets, but it was not enough to stop the Royals from winning.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

Pos Teams P W L NR PTS NRR 1 RR 4 4 0 0 8 +2.055 2 PBKS 3 2 0 1 5 +0.637 3 RCB 3 2 1 0 4 +1.231 4 DC 3 2 1 0 4 +0.811 5 LSG 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359 6 SRH 3 1 2 0 2 +0.275 7 GT 3 1 2 0 2 -0.270 8 MI 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 9 KKR 4 0 3 1 1 -1.315 10 CSK 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

Impact on Net Run Rate

As a result of this victory, RR’s net run rate has significantly improved, which has provided them with a significant cushion at the uppermost position in the table. On the other hand, the fast chase has caused RCB’s previously impressive NRR to decrease, which is a negative development.

This season, it appears that Rajasthan Royals are the team to beat, while Royal Challengers Bangaluru will play their next matches with the goal of quickly getting back on track.