IPL 2026 Prize Money: RCB become champions and earn huge, GT also cash in as Orange & Purple Cap amounts revealed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained their IPL title with a dominant five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final at Ahmedabad. RCB got over the line with 12 balls to spare in style in a dominant season.

Virat Kohli once again proved that he remains the heartbeat of the side. The veteran star was unbeaten on 75 off 42 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes to lead his team home with a calm and calculated chase.

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Strong start sets up easy chase

RCB got off to a flying start with Venkatesh Iyer and Kohli adding quick runs. Tim David then played a handy cameo of 24 off 17 balls before Kohli sealed the win with a six in the 18th over, triggering massive celebrations in the RCB dugout.

RCB bowlers set up the win

Earlier, RCB’s bowlers did an outstanding job on a slow pitch to restrict Gujarat Titans to 155/8. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early to remove Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, while Rasikh Salam Dar picked up three wickets for 27 runs. Washington Sundar fought bravely with an unbeaten fifty, but the rest of the GT batting lineup struggled.

Prize Money rewards for both teams

RCB earned the biggest reward of the season with Rs 20 crore for winning the title. Runners-up Gujarat Titans took home Rs 12.5 crore for a spirited campaign that saw them reach their second IPL final.

Orange and Purple Cap Winners

Orange Cap: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (776 runs) – Rs 10 lakh

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets) – Rs 10 lakh

Individual awards carry additional benefits

Apart from team, orange and purple cap prize money, players also compete for several individual honours throughout the tournament.

Awards such as the Best Strike Rate of the Season, Most Valuable Player of the Season, Most Fours of the Season, Most Sixes of the Season, Most Dot Balls of the Season, Catch of the Season, Fairplay Award, Best Pitch and Ground of the Season with separate cash rewards. The individual awards can amount to close to Rs 50 lakh for the best performers.

With this win, RCB have now secured back-to-back IPL titles under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, making them one of the most successful teams in recent IPL years.

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