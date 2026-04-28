‘Quantity over quality’ practice makes Bhuvneshwar dangerous, says Piyush Chawla

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has praised Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his hard work and dedication after his brilliant performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. Chawla believes Bhuvneshwar’s simple approach to practice is one of the main reasons behind his success.

Bhuvneshwar’s practice routine sets him apart

Chawla spoke about the ongoing discussion around workload management and modern training methods. He explained why Bhuvneshwar’s focus on bowling more in the nets helps him stay sharp.

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“People talk about workload management and quality practice. I understand that after playing so many years, you know where to bowl. But still, you have to go out there and bowl the number of balls you want. I am not a big believer in only quality practice because I believe in quantity, and that’s what Bhuvi also does. Whenever he goes to the nets, he makes sure he bowls eight to ten overs and gets that rhythm back. That’s what makes him a better bowler,” Chawla told ESPNcricinfo.

Hard work and consistency key to success

Chawla also highlighted Bhuvneshwar’s commitment and intensity, saying he always gives his best in every match.

“The good thing about Bhuvi is that he puts in a lot of effort. He makes sure that whatever games he is playing, he is playing with full intensity. I have seen a lot of players who come to domestic cricket, just complete their quota and leave, but he is not like that,” he said.

Commitment extends to domestic cricket

Chawla further pointed out that Bhuvneshwar’s dedication is not limited to international cricket or the IPL, as he continues to play domestic tournaments seriously.

“If he has come for a particular tournament, he stays there for the whole tournament. When he goes to the UP League as well, he plays all the matches. It’s not a small tournament, it’s almost 25 to 30 days.“

Bhuvneshwar delivers match-winning spell

Bhuvneshwar’s performance in the match clearly showed why he is so effective. The right-arm pacer picked up 3 wickets for just 5 runs, while Josh Hazlewood supported him brilliantly with 4 for 12.

Together, they destroyed Delhi’s batting line-up early in the innings, taking six wickets in the first four overs and reducing them to 9/6. Delhi Capitals were eventually bowled out for just 75, their lowest total of the season.

RCB seal easy win in one-sided contest

In reply, Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down the target of 76 without any trouble. Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 34, while Virat Kohli stayed not out on 23.

RCB completed the chase with 81 balls to spare, finishing the match in a completely one-sided manner.