IPL 2026: Ravi Shastri blasts Anshul Kamboj for poor strategy after expensive spell vs LSG, says…

Chennai Super Kings might have suffered a big defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, but former India coach Ravi Shastri backs the five-time champions still have enough time to turn things around in IPL 2026. After the seven-wicket loss in Lucknow, CSK now find themselves under heavy pressure heading into the final phase of the league stage.

Lucknow chased down 187 comfortably to leave Chennai needing wins in their remaining matches to stay alive in the playoff race.

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Ravi Shastri backs CSK to recover after LSG defeat

Despite the setback, Shastri felt CSK should focus on the positives from the game instead of panicking over the result.

“I would take the positives from this game for CSK. I’d think that this wicket wasn’t that easy and, despite batting first, they still made 187. Sanju Samson didn’t score runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad didn’t get many either, so if they find form (in the upcoming matches), that would be key for CSK,” said Shastri on JioHotstar.

He also said Chennai’s bowlers would learn important lessons from the match and improve quickly, especially once the team returns to home conditions.

“Their bowlers will learn what lengths they need to bowl in conditions like these. In Chennai, they know what works and where to bowl, so they will be a much stronger team at home. They will also have their plans ready for that surface. So, I would look at this as an off day, but also as a game that offered plenty of lessons,” he added.

Shastri points out where Anshul Kamboj went wrong

CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj had a difficult outing after conceding 63 runs in just 2.4 overs during the chase. Mitchell Marsh attacked him aggressively and smashed four sixes during the innings.

Shastri said the young bowler needed to adjust his plans quicker once Marsh started targeting the short deliveries.

“After getting hit for four sixes, what should Anshul Kamboj have done? In my opinion, he should have thought more about bowling yorkers, targeting the stumps right in the blockhole.

“When you know Marsh was waiting for anything short of a length, either bowl yorkers at the stumps or, if you’re bowling bouncers, bowl them outside the off stump with a deep third man in place.

“Bend your back and bowl them closer to head height, not at chest or waist height, because that is bread and butter for someone, who has grown up playing in Perth. It becomes very easy for him to use the pace,” opined Shastri.

‘He will learn from this experience’: Shastri

The former India captain also felt that difficult outings like this are important for young bowlers in the long run.

“If he hadn’t been hit for four sixes, he wouldn’t have learned from it. Everyone makes mistakes, but what you learn from them is the most important thing,” said Shastri.

Ravi Shastri feels Gujarat Titans remain favourites for top-two finish

Shastri also shared his views on the upcoming clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, saying GT have the squad to succeed in any conditions.

“Gujarat Titans are a very strong side. Regardless of the conditions, they have the team combination to excel on any surface. So, their motivation will be to somehow seal a top-two spot.

“If they finish at the top, even better, because they will get two chances to make it to the final, and they know the final is in Ahmedabad. So, GT won’t let their guard down and will be keen to pick up those points and almost seal a place in the top two,” he said.

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