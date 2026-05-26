IPL 2026, RCB vs GT: Irfan Pathan predicts winner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans playoff clash

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are now just a win away from reaching the IPL 2026 final. The two teams set to face off in a blockbuster Qualifier 1 clash in Dharamsala on Tuesday. While RCB finished the league stage at the top of the table, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Gujarat Titans may hold a slight advantage because of the conditions and the quality of their fast bowling attack.

The high-altitude conditions in Dharamsala are expected to offer extra bounce and movement for pacers, making the contest even more exciting between two of the strongest sides this season.

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Irfan Pathan backs Gujarat Titans ahead of Qualifier 1

Pathan feels Gujarat Titans are slightly ahead going into the big playoff clash because their bowling attack is well suited for the Dharamsala surface.

According to the former India all-rounder, GT’s pacers have already performed consistently on flat batting wickets this season, and the helpful conditions in Dharamsala could make them even more dangerous.

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“The conditions in Dharamshala will favour fast bowling. There will be swing and bounce on offer. I think Gujarat have a slight edge because of the quality and consistency of their pace attack,” Pathan told Jio Hotstar.

“Their fast bowlers have been performing well even on flat tracks in Ahmedabad. Here, with the ball moving and bouncing, they will be even more dangerous. How quickly both teams adapt will matter, but Gujarat start as favourites because their bowling is better suited to these conditions,” he added.

Irfan Pathan praises Shubman Gill’s captaincy and batting

Pathan also credited Shubman Gill for leading Gujarat Titans brilliantly throughout the season while continuing to deliver consistently with the bat.

The former cricketer believes Gill has grown both as a batter and a captain during IPL 2026.

“Shubman Gill has done a remarkable job captaining the Gujarat Titans, and his batting has also been excellent. He has grown as a batter and will relish the challenge of facing RCB,” Pathan said.

Shubman Gill’s improved strike rate impresses Pathan

Pathan highlighted Gill’s improvement against both pace and spin bowling this season and said the opener has shown far more attacking intent in his batting.

“His off-side play against pace bowlers is top-class. He steps out, gets into position, and once he is set, he attacks with intent. Against spin, he uses the slog sweep to hit big shots,” he explained.

The former India all-rounder also feels missing out on India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad has motivated Gill to take his game to another level.

“He entered this IPL season with a clear goal: improve his strike rate. He lost his place in the Indian team and wants to earn it back. That is definitely on his mind,” Pathan said.

Shubman Gill expected to enjoy Dharamsala conditions

Pathan believes the Dharamsala pitch will suit Gill’s style perfectly and expects the GT skipper to enjoy batting in the Qualifier 1 clash against RCB.

“Winning the IPL trophy for Gujarat is also a big target. I believe Shubman Gill will really enjoy the challenge of playing RCB in the first qualifier. He will also like this Dharamshala pitch, which should suit his style of play,” he added.

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