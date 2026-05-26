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IPL 2026, RCB vs GT Match Preview: What’s the perfect playing XI for both teams and who will qualifying for the finals?

Royal Challenges Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match preview. Scroll down to read the story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 26, 2026, 09:16 AM IST

Published On May 26, 2026, 09:16 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 26, 2026, 09:16 AM IST

RCB vs GT match preview

RCB vs GT qualifier 1 IPL 2026 match preview

So, the day has arrived which we were all waiting for. The first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The winner of this match will qualify for the finals of the tournament.

Both teams had a great journey in the tournament so far. Defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are willing to win their second consecutive title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Meanwhile, their opponents, Gujarat Titans, who won their maiden IPL title in 2022, are likely to continue their legacy.

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This match is going to be important for both teams. Whatever mistakes they had made in their past, wouldn’t be repeated in this match, as whoever wins this game gets an advantage as they qualify straight for the finals of the tournament. Meanwhile, the other one still has the chance to reach the final stage by playing eliminator 2, which will be played on May 29.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Playoffs: Dates, venues, teams and full knockout fixtures confirmed

RCB vs GT predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 qualifier 1

If we discuss the likely playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in this highly-intense match, it would look like:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):
Venkatesh Iyer/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Impact Player: Tim David

Gujarat Titans (GT):
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match prediction

Now, it’s high time to discuss the match prediction for this game. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans had met 8 times before, where RCB won 4 games and GT also won 4 games out of them. It will be interesting to see them play for the ninth time in qualifier 1.

However, the match will be played in Dharamshala. According to the pitch conditions, whoever bats first is likely to touch the range of 200-220 at least. But, the favourites of this would be the team who chase. The team who field in this match are likely to win the match and qualify for the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on wrist injury during Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2026, says…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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