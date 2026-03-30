Rohit Sharma creates IPL history: Breaks Warner’s record to become highest run-scorer

Rohit Sharma breaks David Warner’s long-standing record against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.

Rohit Sharma breaks David Warner's IPL record

Indian batting legend Rohit Sharma made a explosive start to IPL 2026, smashing a fiery 78 off just 38 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. In the process, the Hitman created history by breaking David Warner’s record for the most runs scored against KKR in IPL history.

Rohit, along with Ryan Rickelton, formed a massive 148-run opening partnership that powered Mumbai Indians to a commanding six-wicket victory.

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Rohit Sharma’s fastest IPL fifty

Rohit Sharma reached his half-century in just 23 balls, his fastest fifty in the IPL. This was his 50th score of 50 or more in the tournament, making him only the fourth player after Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Shikhar Dhawan to achieve this milestone.

Rohit breaks David Warner’s record

Rohit Sharma also became the highest run-scorer against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history. He surpassed David Warner’s record of 1,093 runs by scoring 11 runs in this match.

KKR’s innings

Kolkata Knight Riders batted first and posted a competitive 220 for 4 in 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 67 off 40 balls, including five sixes and three fours. Angkrish Raghuvanshi contributed 51 off 29 balls. Finn Allen made a quick 37, while Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 33.

For Mumbai Indians, Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with impressive figures of 3/39. Hardik Pandya picked up one wicket.

MI’s chase

Chasing 221, Mumbai Indians made short work of the target, reaching 224 for 4 in just 19.1 overs. Rohit Sharma (78 off 38) and Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43) demolished the KKR bowling attack with an aggressive opening stand. Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir finished the game comfortably.

Rohit Sharma has begun IPL 2026 in sensational form, not only scoring a quick fifty but also breaking David Warner’s long-standing record against KKR. Mumbai Indians have sent a strong message by winning their opening match after 13 long years.