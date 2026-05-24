IPL 2026: RR or PBKS, Who would be the better opponent for SRH in the Eliminator?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have booked their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs after finishing third in the points table. However, their opponent for the Eliminator clash is still not confirmed.

SRH will play the knockout game on May 27, but the race for the final playoff spot remains open between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Who remains in the playoff race?

Rajasthan Royals, currently on 14 points, are placed fifth in the standings and remain favourites to secure the final playoff berth. With one league match still left to play, Riyan Parag’s side controls its own fate.

Also Read: PBKS Coach Ricky Ponting makes MASSIVE India T20 remark on Shreyas Iyer after maiden IPL century

A victory against Mumbai Indians would take RR into the playoffs and keep alive their hopes of winning a second IPL title.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, stayed alive in the race after defeating Lucknow Super Giants. PBKS now have 15 points, but their qualification chances depend entirely on Rajasthan Royals losing to Mumbai Indians.

If RR win their final league game, Punjab will be knocked out of the tournament despite their victory over LSG.

Who would be the better challenge for SRH?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have done well against both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in the IPL over the years.

Against RR, SRH have won 13 out of 22 matches. The two sides met earlier this season as well, where Hyderabad chased down the target to secure a five-wicket victory.

Sunrisers have been even more dominant against Punjab Kings. SRH have won 18 out of 26 matches against PBKS, giving them a clear edge in the rivalry. Hyderabad also defeated Punjab by 30 runs earlier this season.

Another concern for Punjab is the form of opener Priyansh Arya. The youngster has struggled during PBKS’ recent poor run and was dismissed for a golden duck against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match.

RR may pose a slightly tougher challenge

Both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have shown flashes of strong cricket this season, but SRH appear to have the upper hand against both sides based on recent form and head-to-head record.

However, Rajasthan Royals arguably look like the slightly stronger and more balanced side at the moment, which could make them a tougher opponent for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma shares his biggest dream for Team India, praising fearless new generation