IPL 2026, RR vs SRH Eliminator: Anil Kumble backs fearless Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for BIG knockout performance

Rajasthan Royals will once again bank on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday. Ahead of the crucial knockout clash in Chandigarh, former India captain Anil Kumble backed the young batter to handle the pressure and continue playing fearless cricket despite the high-stakes situation.

Vaibhav has been one of Rajasthan Royals’ biggest positives this season and will now have another major opportunity to shine on the playoff stage.

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Anil Kumble backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before Eliminator

Kumble said the youngster has already shown enough maturity this season to deal with pressure situations and believes the Eliminator will not affect his natural style of batting.

The former India coach feels Vaibhav’s fearless mindset is what makes him stand out despite being only 15 years old.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be eager to prove himself in the eliminator. He managed only four runs against MI in the last game, so this is a fresh opportunity,” Kumble told Jio Hotstar.

“I don’t think he sees this as a high-pressure knockout game. He should just go out and play his natural game,” he added.

Kumble highlights Vaibhav’s maturity under pressure

Kumble pointed towards Vaibhav’s crucial innings against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this season as proof that the youngster already understands how to handle pressure moments.

The teenage batter had played a match-winning knock in a must-win game for Rajasthan Royals during the league stage.

“He is remarkably mature for a 15-year-old. We saw that in his 90-plus knock against LSG, where he helped Rajasthan win a must-win match,” Kumble observed.

“Rajasthan had to win their last two games to qualify, so that innings was under serious pressure as well. Yet, he played with the same freedom,” he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi praised for fearless approach

According to Kumble, one of the most impressive things about Vaibhav is his ability to stick to his natural attacking game regardless of the match situation.

The former India spinner also praised the youngster’s game awareness and ability to balance aggression with smart batting.

“I don’t think he will change his approach just because it’s an eliminator. If the ball is in his slot, he will go for it. But if the situation demands, he also knows when to take his time and build an innings. That awareness is rare at his age,” Kumble said.

“Whether it’s a league game or a knockout, his mindset remains the same. That is what makes him so special,” he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoying breakthrough IPL 2026 season

Vaibhav has emerged as one of the brightest young stars of IPL 2026 with consistent performances for Rajasthan Royals throughout the season.

The left-hander has scored 583 runs in 14 matches and is an important player for RR ahead of the knockout clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read: IPL 2026, SRH vs RR Match Preview: What’s the perfect playing XI for both teams and who will face Gujarat Titans?