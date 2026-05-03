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IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Noor Ahmad power CSK to dominant win over MI, boost playoff hopes

Chasing 160, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with an unbeaten 67 off 48 balls, ensuring there were no hiccups in the chase.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 03, 2026, 10:24 AM IST

Published On May 03, 2026, 10:24 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 03, 2026, 10:24 AM IST

CSK win over MI

CSK win over MI

Chennai Super Kings delivered a complete performance to outplay Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in a must-win clash, keeping their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2026 on Saturday.

Noor, Kamboj lead disciplined bowling effort

It all started with a tight bowling display from CSK. Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad kept things under control with figures of 2/26, while Anshul Kamboj chipped in with three wickets.

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Mumbai never really found momentum and ended up with 159/7 after opting to bat first. Naman Dhir was the lone bright spot with a fighting 57 off 37 balls.

Skipper Hardik Pandya struggled for fluency, managing just 18 off 23 balls, which summed up MI’s batting woes.

Gaikwad leads the chase with authority

Chasing 160, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with an unbeaten 67 off 48 balls, ensuring there were no hiccups in the chase.

He found solid support from Kartik Sharma, who remained not out on 54, while Urvil Patel added a quick 24.

Early breakthrough for MI but CSK stay in control

Sanju Samson looked positive early on but was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, who produced a sharp outswinger to give MI a breakthrough.

However, CSK quickly regained control. Gaikwad counter-attacked with a six off Trent Boult, while Urvil Patel punished the bowlers to keep the required rate in check.

Partnership seals the game for CSK

Even after Patel’s dismissal, Gaikwad and Sharma ensured there were no late twists. The duo calmly guided CSK home, completing the chase comfortably.

Earlier in the innings, MI had a decent start. Ryan Rickelton played a few attacking shots, including back-to-back sixes, while Dhir also looked in good touch.

MI reached 57/1 in the powerplay, but they failed to build on that platform.

Middle-order collapse hurts Mumbai

CSK struck at regular intervals in the middle overs. Noor Ahmad dismissed Rickelton, while Suryakumar Yadav couldn’t convert his quick start and fell for 21.

MI’s innings lost direction after that, with wickets falling at regular intervals and boundaries drying up.

With both teams under pressure coming into the game, CSK produced a near-perfect performance across departments.

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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