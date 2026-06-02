IPL 2026: Sachin Tendulkar calls for major powerplay change in T20 Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar has proposed a major tweak to T20 cricket after closely following IPL 2026, suggesting that the traditional powerplay format could be modified to add a new layer of strategy to the game. While reflecting on the season’s biggest talking points, the batting legend also praised Punjab Kings’ fearless approach, Gujarat Titans’ consistency and highlighted how adaptability played a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the tournament.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar explains Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s biggest impact in IPL 2026

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However, the legendary batsman, suggested a change to the rules, keeping in mind the course of most of the games in the season.

“One trend that I observed through this season was how many games were decided between overs 7 and 15. Teams are now much better prepared for Power-plays and death overs than before.” Tendulkar suggested the splitting of the powerplay.

“I feel the Power-play needs to be split into two parts. First 4 overs as the batting Power-play and two overs of bowling Power-play, which could be utilised at any point in the innings. If implemented, this could become the most strategic phase of T20 cricket,” he said.

Punjab Kings’ fearless approach earns Tendulkar’s praise

Tendulkar was also full of praise for Punjab Kings for their attitude, despite failing to win the trophy.

“Punjab Kings brought wonderful energy to the tournament. Their cricket was positive, brave, and at times game-changing.”

According to him, the lesson learned from Punjab’s season was to strike a balance between process and results. “Momentum plays a big part in lengthy tournaments, and eventually in such a quick tournament it comes down to process and not attaching yourself to the results. Punjab seemed to focus on the process in the first half, and on results in the second.“

Tendulkar highlights Gujarat Titans’ consistency

The former India skipper acknowledged the consistency of the Gujarat Titans.

“What stood out about the Gujarat Titans is the ability to operate in a very limited performance band, across the length of an entire season.”

“In the inherently volatile nature of the IPL, they very rarely fall too far from their plan, even when the results are not in their favour. That means minimising both the extremes; ensuring they don’t fly too close to the sun, and neither do they crash land when things go wrong. In a long tournament, such control often proves more valuable than single bursts of brilliance or match-winning efforts.”

Adaptability was the biggest lesson from IPL 2026

Reflecting on IPL 2026, Tendulkar emphasised the importance of adaptation.

“When I reflect on IPL 2026, I was once again reminded that tournaments rarely follow a predictable course from the start. More than one instance this season, the table told a very different story at the mid-point compared to what we see at the end of the competition.” he added.

“The teams responded, adjusted, and new strategies were developed as the competition grew. The game is all about continuous development, and that’s what makes watching it so compelling.”