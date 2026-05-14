IPL 2026: Shardul Thakur and Tilak Varma star as Punjab Kings suffer fifth consecutive loss

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Punjab VS Mumbai 200/8 (20.0) 205/4 (19.5) Mumbai beat Punjab by 6 wickets Man of the Match: Tilak Varma Last Wicket: Sherfane Rutherford c Xavier Bartlett b Azmatullah Omarzai 20 (21) - 149/4 in 16.3 Over

MI vs PBKS IPL 2026: The match no. 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Jasprit Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians and Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. Where Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma

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Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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PBKS strong start, Shardul Thakur turns the game for MI

Mumbai Indians had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Punjab Kings (PBKS), star opening pair, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh opened the innings, where both the players showcased a brilliant batting performance and helped them to get a great push. Star batter, Priyansh played his small cameo and scored 22 runs off 17 balls, including four fours. Meanwhile, his opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh, produced an innings of 57 runs off 32 balls, including six fours and four sixes.

Both batters helped Punjab Kings to dominate Mumbai Indians in the initial overs of the game. However, after that, the situation got worse for Punjab Kings as they started throwing wickets at Mumbai Indians. Star all-rounder, Shardul Thakur played a key role for MI with his bowling by sending four PBKS batters into the pavilion. In the end, Azmatullah Omarzai helped the franchise to post some important runs. Punjab Kings gave a 201-run target to Mumbai Indians.

MI chase powered by Tilak Varma’s match-winning knock

Let’s discuss Mumbai Indians’ batting performance. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings and gave a major setback to Punjab Kinga by taking benefit of the powerplay. Ryan Rickelton produced a 48-run innings for MI off 23 balls. In his knock, he hit four fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 208. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma was seen having a slow start in the match. Rohit only scored 25 runs off 26 balls.

Moving on, Mumbai Indians key batter Tilak Varma played a match-winning innings for Mumbai Indians. Tilak Varma scored 75 runs off 33 balls, including six fours and six sixes. Meanwhile, Sherfane Rutherford and Will Jacks’ finishing touch helped Mumbai Indians to win the match by 6 wickets. After this match, Punjab Kings faced their fifth consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Now, they are left with two matches in the tournament, to qualify now, they need to win both the matches with a strong net run rate. â€‹

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