IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s maiden century against LSG keeps Punjab Kings’ qualification hopes alive

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Lucknow VS Punjab 196/6 (20.0) 200/3 (18.0) Punjab beat Lucknow by 7 wickets Man of the Match: Shreyas Iyer Last Wicket: Prabhsimran Singh (W) lbw b Arjun Tendulkar 69 (39) - 162/3 in 14.6 Over

The match no. 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Where Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Also Read: Marco Jansen breaks silence on Lucknow Super Giants’ batting performance in their do-or-die match, says…

Josh Inglis and middle-order batters help LSG post competitive total

Punjab Kings had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Lucknow Super Giants, Josh Inglis and Arshin Kulkarni began the innings. Inglis usually reflected his impressive form and attacking batting approach. In the beginning, Lucknow lost Arshin’s wicket as he was dismissed for a duck. Meanwhile, Inglis continued his dominance in the match and scored 72 runs off 44 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes.

After his innings, Lucknow Super Giants were seen struggling in the match as their batters started losing their wickets on a low score. However, Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad helped their side to post runs on the board with their impressive boundary. Badoni scored 43 runs off 18 balls, including five fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Samad scored 37 runs unbeaten off 20 balls, including three fours and three sixes. Their impressive knock helped LSG post 196 runs on the board.

Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal took two important wickets. Not only them, Azmatullah Omarzai and Shashank Singh also took one wicket each. They tried hard to stop LSG on low score than expected, and they succeeded.

Shreyas Iyer’s maiden IPL century keeps PBKS alive in playoff race

If we discuss Punjab Kings’ chasing performance, Priyansh Arya lost his wicket off first delivery in the match. On the other hand, his opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh, fired up against Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) bowling attack as he scored 69 runs off 39 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, ‘Sarpaanch Sahab‘ aka Shreyas Iyer showcased a brilliant performance for Punjab Kings as he delivered a match-winning knock and scored 101 runs unbeaten off 51 balls, including 11 fours and 5 sixes. Shreyas Iyer also achieved a huge feat in tournament history; He smashed his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar, who played his first match for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, took wickets. Shami took two wickets and Tendulkar took one wicket.

Punjab Kings have played all their matches in the tournament and won seven games out of them and secured fourth spot with 15 points. They are still alive in the qualification race. If Rajasthan Royals defeat Mumbai Indians tomorrow, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be eliminated from the tournament.

Also Read: Big update ahead of LSG vs PBKS clash as Arjun Tendulkar makes his in IPL 2026 debut