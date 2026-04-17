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Shreyas Iyer reacts ‘Savage’ after sensational catch leaves Rohit & Suryakumar stunned

Shreyas Iyer produced one of the most sensational catches of IPL 2026, leaving Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stunned in the Mumbai Indians dugout. When asked about the turning point of the match, Iyer gave a hilarious reply.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 17, 2026, 12:00 PM IST

Published On Apr 17, 2026, 12:00 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 17, 2026, 12:00 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer catch vs MI

Shreyas Iyer sensational catch vs MI

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer produced one of the most sensational catches of IPL 2026, leaving Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav staring in pure disbelief from the Mumbai Indians dugout.

Absolute stunner at Wankhede, Iyer shocks everyone

The jaw-dropping moment unfolded in the 18th over at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Hardik Pandya had just smashed Marco Jansen towards long-on, looking set to clear the ropes. But Shreyas Iyer had other plans.

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Sprinting full tilt to his left, Iyer flew towards the boundary. Realising he was about to lose balance and cross the rope, he pulled off an outrageous mid-air improvisation – catching the ball with a reverse cup while airborne and flicking it back into play in one breathtaking motion.

Xavier Bartlett completed the catch safely, but the real hero of the moment was undoubtedly Shreyas Iyer. The entire stadium erupted as Iyer celebrated wildly.

After the stunning catch, Iyer celebrated in style.

Iyer’s hilarious reply steals the show

After Punjab Kings sealed a commanding seven-wicket victory, Ian Bishop asked Iyer in the post-match presentation, “At one stage Mumbai were looking for 200+, what was the key to pull the things back“.

Iyer didn’t mince any word and said: “I think my catch (laugh)“.

Prabhsimran and Iyer power PBKS to dominant win

Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer both smashed fluent fifties as Punjab Kings continued their winning momentum with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026.

Chasing 196, PBKS reached 198 for 3 with plenty to spare. Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack looked completely helpless, with only AM Ghazanfar’s 2/31 providing any resistance.

Shreyas Iyer’s fiery post-match reaction

“Confident and optimistic going forward. We’ve been playing phenomenally. We know each game is important, it’s a collective effort, glad to have a comprehensive win. Prabhsimran has raised his bar, considering the last season, where he swung wild, got runs and gave excellent starts. Now he’s got maturity and finishing off games. He’s maturing with each game”, Iyer said after the match.

“My catch was the key to pulling things back (laughs), but we have the tendency to do that. Did that even against SRH. We have to be present and enjoy the moment. We haven’t decided on how to set totals, lucky to have won tosses so far. We have a lot of positive players ready to go out there and express themselves. You need to keep getting better each game, focus on yourselves and that’s the recipe we’ve been following. I’ve seen crowd coming in numbers, the fan following is going high. Great to see fans showering their love”, he said.

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings will next face Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Also Read: ‘We need to…’: Frustrated Hardik Pandya after Mumbai Indians’ fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2026

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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