IPL 2026: Shubman Gill jokes about Sai Sudharsan’s bizarre dismissal after GT reach Final

Gujarat Titans are through to the IPL final once again, and captain Shubman Gill says the team’s success is all about keeping things simple. After leading from the front with a crucial knock in the knockout game, Gill revealed how Gujarat have managed to remain calm under pressure and concentrate only on playing good cricket.

Also Read: Shubman Gill’s century sends Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 final despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning 96

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The GT produced a commanding batting display to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 and book their place in the IPL 2026 final, where they will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Gill leads the chase with superb century

Chasing a challenging 215, Gujarat got exactly the start they needed from their opening pair. Gill and Sai Sudharsan took control from the outset and never allowed Rajasthan’s bowlers to settle.

The GT skipper played one of his best innings of the season, scoring 104 runs from just 53 deliveries. His knock included 15 fours and three sixes and came at a strike rate that kept the required run rate firmly under control.

Gill’s century eventually overshadowed another brilliant effort from Rajasthan teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had earlier scored a superb 96 to help his side post 214/6.

GT’s focus has been to ignore the occasion

After the win, Gill revealed that Gujarat’s approach in pressure matches has been to avoid getting carried away by the magnitude of the occasion.

“(The) feeling is really good. But (a) quick turnaround so tomorrow (Saturday) we’ll just rest and recover and then go there and assess conditions.”

Gill said the team had discussed keeping emotions aside and concentrating only on their cricket.

“If you don’t play the occasion it brings the best out of us and that’s what we spoke about. Let’s take the occasion out and play some good cricket. Whether we win or lose, we should play good cricket.”

Opening partnership sets up comfortable win

The foundation of Gujarat’s victory was laid by a stunning 167-run opening stand between Gill and Sudharsan.

The pair once again showed why they have been one of the most successful opening combinations of the season. Their understanding in the middle allowed Gujarat to dominate the chase and take the game away from Rajasthan early.

Speaking about his partnership with Sudharsan, Gill highlighted the communication between the two batters.

“We complement each other and each other’s game very well. When we are batting out there our communication is very good. One of us has to take down one of the bowlers and we are very good in deciding which bowler to take on.”

Gill jokes about Sudharsan’s unusual dismissal

Sudharsan contributed a quick-fire 58 before being dismissed hit-wicket for the second consecutive match, a rare occurrence in professional cricket.

Gill was asked about the unusual dismissal and responded with a light-hearted joke.

“I don’t think anyone has seen that (hit-wicket) happen in two games. I saw some video on social media about taping his hands, and I think I’ll have to do that.“

GT planned aggressive chase after RR’s late surge

At one stage, Gujarat felt they could restrict Rajasthan to a lower total, but late hitting from Donovan Ferreira helped RR cross the 200-run mark.

Gill admitted that the team’s plan was to attack from the start and make the chase easier.

“I was in the kind of zone where I was just looking at the gaps and the bowler and see my zone and try to hit it there. That’s what happens when you’re batting well, you see the gaps and middle it.”

“At one point we thought we could restrict them to 180-190 but they made 210 (214/6) so we just wanted to get a good start. I wanted to finish it off but got out.”

Gujarat set up final against RCB

The victory sends Gujarat Titans into their third IPL final in five seasons, continuing their remarkable consistency since joining the league in 2022.

The final will now be a rematch of Qualifier 1, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed Gujarat a heavy defeat. Both teams are in good form and Sunday is going to be a blockbuster final to the IPL 2026 season.

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