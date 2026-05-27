IPL 2026, SRH vs RR Match Preview: What’s the perfect playing XI for both teams and who will face Gujarat Titans?

The eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium. This match is going to be important for both teams as this clash will decide who will face Gujarat Titans to qualify for the finals of the tournament.

Both teams had performed brilliantly in the tournament. If we discuss their achievements in the tournament history so far. Both had won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Rajasthan Royals were the first champions as they had won the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2008. Meanwhile, their opponents, Sunrisers Hyderabad, had won their IPL title in 2016 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

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This match is going to be important for both teams. Whatever mistakes they had made in their past, wouldn’t be repeated in this match, as whoever wins this game gets an advantage as they will face Gujarat Titans to qualify for the finals of the tournament. Meanwhile, the other one will be eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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SRH vs GT predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 eliminator

If we discuss the likely playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in this highly-intense match, it would look like:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Impact Player: Travis Head

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

Impact Player: Ravindra Jadeja

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match prediction:

Now, it’s high time to discuss the match prediction for this game. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals had met 23 times before, where SRH won 14 games and GT also won 9 games out of them. It will be interesting to see them play for the 24th time in eliminator.

However, the match will be played in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium. According to the pitch conditions, whoever bats first is likely to struggle in the match. But, the favorites of this would be the team who chase. The team who field in this match are likely to win the match and face Gujarat Titans to qualify for the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Also Read: Why Glenn Phillips blasts reporter after GT suffered a massive defeat against RCB in IPL 2026 qualifier 1?