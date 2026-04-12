IPL 2026 Sunday Double Header: LSG Aim to Stay Strong at Home vs GT, MI vs RCB Promises High-Scoring Thriller

IPL 2026 Sunday Preview: In-form Lucknow Super Giants face Gujarat Titans at Ekana, while Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a expected high-scoring clash at Wankhede. Full preview, pitch report & key battles inside.

LSG vs GT and MI vs RCB

Two exciting matches are scheduled in IPL 2026 on Sunday. The first game will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujarat Titans at 3:30 PM at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, while the second match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at 7:30 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently in good form. They have won two of their three matches and sit fifth on the points table. Under captain Rishabh Pant, LSG come into this home game with increased confidence after two back-to-back victories.

LSG’s bowling unit looks strong and could play a decisive role against Gujarat Titans. The pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Avesh Khan, along with spinners Digvesh Rathi and M. Siddharth, can trouble GT batters on this pitch.

In batting, LSG will rely on Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, and Mukul Choudhary for big contributions. However, Nicholas Pooran’s poor form remains a concern for the team.

Gujarat Titans’ mixed start

Gujarat Titans have had an ordinary start to the season. With one win from three matches, they are placed seventh on the points table. Their previous win against Delhi Capitals came by a narrow one-run margin.

GT’s batting is their biggest strength. The team heavily depends on Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. If these three don’t fire, GT could struggle. In bowling, Rashid Khan was impressive in the last match, but Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have not lived up to expectations. Prasidh Krishna has taken wickets but remains expensive.

Head-to-Head record

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 24 times in the IPL, with SRH winning 17 matches and PBKS winning 7. (Note: This paragraph appears to be a leftover from a previous article. For this match, GT and LSG have played 7 matches, with GT winning 4 and LSG winning 3.)

The pitch at Ekana Stadium generally assists bowlers, especially spinners, as the ball grips and offers some turn. Weather reports suggest clear conditions with almost no chance of rain.

MI vs RCB: High-scoring encounter expected

The day’s second and highly anticipated match will be between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 7:30 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Wankhede is known for high-scoring games, and fans can expect another run-fest tonight.

Mumbai Indians will look to register a strong win on their home ground to improve their position on the points table. MI have had a disappointing start, winning only one of three matches and sitting eighth. Despite a strong-looking squad on paper, both batting and bowling have underperformed. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will be key for MI against RCB.

RCB have been one of the better-performing teams this season. Although they lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, the side looks balanced in both departments. With two wins from three matches, RCB are placed third on the points table. Virat Kohli has been in good touch, and MI fans will be wary of another explosive knock from him.

MI and RCB have faced each other 34 times in IPL history, with MI winning 19 and RCB winning 15 matches.

Both matches promise plenty of entertainment. Lucknow will look to extend their winning momentum at home, while Mumbai will hope to bounce back strongly against a confident RCB side at the Wankhede.