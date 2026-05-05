IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • IPL 2026: Suryakumar Yadav credits MI bowlers for comeback win after LSG’s blazing start

IPL 2026: Suryakumar Yadav credits MI bowlers for comeback win after LSG’s blazing start

Suryakumar Yadav credits MI bowlers after LSG’s 90/1 start and hails Rohit Sharma and Rickelton for a match-winning partnership in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 05, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

Published On May 05, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 05, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

Suryakumar on MI win

Suryakumar on MI win

Leading the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav gave credit to his bowlers for pulling things back and helping them romp to a six-wicket victory with eight balls to spare in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday.

Having blazed to 90/1 at the end of the sixth over, Lucknow Super Giants were threatening to reach a 250-plus score in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Bosch’s double strike triggers turnaround

But the Mumbai Indians did not panic, and with a double-strike by Corbin Bosch in his second over to remove Nicholas Pooran (63 off 21) and Mitchell Marsh (44), they fought back to restrict them to 228/5, which they chased easily with former captain Rohit Sharma smashing 84 off 44 balls and Ryan Rickelton hammering 83 off 32. They shared a 143-run partnership for the opening wicket their third century partnership this season, laying the foundation for an easy win.

‘Nothing new’: Surya on handling pressure

Surya said being at 90/1 in six overs did not set panic in the camp, as they have been in such situations in earlier matches this season. He gave credit to his bowlers for pulling things back.

To be very frank, it was nothing new to be honest (90/1 at the end of power-play) (Overs) 7-10 is the best time to pull the game off. The way all the bowlers responded showed a lot of character,” said Surya in the post-match presentation.

Clear plans and belief key to comeback

He said he did not have to give much input to turn things around, as everyone had their own plans.

Everyone had that belief, clear plans. It was just a little/little attacking. Even though we scored 244 a few days back, SRH chased this down.

Surya praises Rohit-Rickelton partnership

He also gave credit to the start provided by Rohit and Rickelton. “Want to have a good start when chasing 220-225. They were always in control. In the end, the way Naman Dhir and everyone batted, it was nice,” said Surya as the Mumbai Indians romped to their third win in 10 matches this season.

(With IANS Inputs)

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton power Mumbai Indians to six-wicket win over LSG

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton power Mumbai Indians to six-wicket win over LSG
MI vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets!

MI vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets!
‘Watching Virat changed everything’: Jacob Bethell credits Virat Kohli for improving his chase game

‘Watching Virat changed everything’: Jacob Bethell credits Virat Kohli for improving his chase game
Big concern for RCB! Why did in-form star Phil Salt fly to England during IPL 2026? EXPLAINED

Big concern for RCB! Why did in-form star Phil Salt fly to England during IPL 2026? EXPLAINED

Latest News

Suryakumar hails bowlers for turning the game around

MI vs LSG: Rohit, Rickelton star as Mumbai chase down 229 in style

Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets!

RCB’s Bethell reveals Kohli’s big influence

Why did in-form star Phil Salt fly to England?

MI vs LSG: Do-or-Die clash as struggling Giants battle to stay alive

Editor's Pick

Big concern for RCB! Why did in-form star Phil Salt fly to England during IPL 2026? EXPLAINED

Big concern for RCB! Why did in-form star Phil Salt fly to England during IPL 2026? EXPLAINED
Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine star as KKR end SRH’s winning streak with dominant win

Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine star as KKR end SRH’s winning streak with dominant win
IPL 2026: Ashutosh Sharma reveals secret behind historic victory vs RR, says ‘Big totals always…

IPL 2026: Ashutosh Sharma reveals secret behind historic victory vs RR, says ‘Big totals always…
GT vs RCB IPL 2026 highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets!

GT vs RCB IPL 2026 highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets!
Riyan Parag fined for vaping during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash, BCCI considers further action

Riyan Parag fined for vaping during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash, BCCI considers further action
Dhawan backs Rohit, Virat to stay in rhythm for 2027 World Cup despite limited ODI cricket

Dhawan backs Rohit, Virat to stay in rhythm for 2027 World Cup despite limited ODI cricket