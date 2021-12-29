Centurion: With still a little over a month left to go for the IPL Auction, franchises would be keeping their eye on players they want on their side. With the tournament set to return to India, domestic players and homegrown stars would be in massive demand. Despite the fact that spinners would be fetching more at the auction, there are Indian pacers who could break the bank as well.

One such fast bowler who can break the bank in the upcoming auction is Mohammed Shami. Despite 31 not being the ideal age for a pacer, Shami is breaking the stereotypes with his consistent show with the ball. The Bengal pacer picked up five wickets in the opening Test at Centurion yesterday and that would surely have raised his stocks.