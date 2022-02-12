Bengaluru: The much-awaited IPL auction started today and as expected there was intense bidding on players by franchises. The two-day event started with the top marquee players going under the hammer first up. Shikhar Dhawan was the first to go under the hammer. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings bid for the left-handed opener, and eventually PBKS lapped him up for Rs 8.25 Cr. While some players started a bidding war, a few others were left red-faced as they did not even get bids.

Here are the three big surprises thus far with the auction process still on…

Suresh Raina: Popularly known as Mr IPL, Raina was expected to get bids but that did not happen. It is too early to make a call as he would once again go under the hammer in the accelerated process. Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra feels Raina will definitely get picked. Only time will answer that question.