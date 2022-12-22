Chris Morris To Yuvraj Singh: 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History

New Delhi: The IPL 2023 player auction will take place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Many high-profile players have registered themselves for the bidding war this year. Before the intense battle begins on the table, here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive players in IPL history.

CHRIS MORRIS – 16.25 crore South African all-rounder Chris Morris is the most experienced player in IPL history. The fast-bowling all-rounder was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 16.25 crore in 2021 auction.

YUVRAJ SINGH – 16 crore Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is the second-most expensive player in IPL auction history. In the 2015 auction, he was signed for Rs 16 crore by the Delhi Capitals.

PAT CUMMINS – 15.5 crore Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins, who will miss the IPL in 2023, is the third most expensive buy in IPL auction history. The pitcher was signed by the Kolkata Knights in 2020 for Rs 15.5 crore.

ISHAN KISHAN – 15.25 crore Mumbai Indians broke the bank to sign young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

KYLE JAMIESON – 15 crore New Zealand fast-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was signed for Rs 15 crore by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 auction.

GLENN MAXWELL – 14.25 crore Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who has played for the Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, was signed for Rs 14.25 crore in the IPL 2021 auction.

BEN STOKES – 14. 5 crore England Test captain Ben Stokes, who is part of the IPL 2023 mini-auction this year, was signed for Rs 14.50 crore by the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 auction.

DEEPAK CHAHAR – 14 crore Deepak Chahar was signed by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 14 crore.

JHYE RICHARDSON – 14 crore- Australian pacer Jhye Richardson was signed by the Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2021 auction.

YUVRAJ SINGH – 14 crore Yuvraj Singh was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 for Rs 14 crore.