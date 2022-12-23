Meet 2023 Mini Auction's Youngest Player From Afghanistan

New Delhi: The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is taking place in Kochi on 23 December. In total there will be 405 players that will go under the hammer with the 10 teams in total having a total of 87 slots to fill.

Among all the players, the youngest player who will hope for a bid is just 15-years-old. The Afghanistan cricketer, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar will have a base price of Rs. 20 lakhs in the auction.

In a recent interview with Star Sports Ghazanfar described how Ravichandran Ashwin is his inspiration.

“Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations. I have always considered him my inspiration,” said Ghazanfar to Sportstar.

He revealed that he started as a fast-bowler while playing tennis ball cricket but his coach made him start bowling spin.

“I started with tennis ball cricket and would play in my neighbourhood, but under the guidance of my coach, I started bowling spin, and soon, I developed an action, and there hasn’t been any looking back since,” said Ghanzafar.

The 15-year-old is from Zurmat district in Paktia and trained with the U-19 Afghanistan team.

The former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also backed young Afghan player, “But watch out for Allah Mohammad. At 6ft 2inches and 15 years old, he is an off spinner with a big heart. A lot of talent coming from Afghanistan,” he said.