Williamson To Shakib: Five Players Franchises Got For Cheap 

New Delhi: The IPL 2023 mini auction threw a lot of surprises. On one hand, as many as three players broke the bank to become the most expensive players in IPL auction history. But on other hand, many high-profile players secured a cheap deal.

Here’s a list of five players, who got signed up for a low-key amount:

Kane Williamson: Former New Zealand Test and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson will play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. He was signed for his base price of Rs 2 crore by IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. Kane has spent his entire IPL career with Sunrisers Hyderabad till date but in 2023, he will play for Ahmedabad-based side.

Jaydev Unadkat: Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat will represent Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. The Saurashtra pacer has won the Purple Cap in IPL 2017. He was also signed for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Kyle Jamieson: In IPL 2021 auction, Jamieson was signed for Rs 15 crore but in the 2023 mini auction, he joined CSK for just Rs 1 crore. At this price, he is an absolute steal and will be an invaluable asset for MS Dhoni-led side.

Sikandar Raza: Zimbabwe all-rounder Raza will play for Punjab Kings in 2023 IPL. He joined them for Rs 50 lakh. It was expected that teams will go all out for Raza but it didn’t happen that way and Punjab quiet successfully stole him for 50 lakhs.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib will once again play for Kolkata Knight Riders. He went unsold in the first round, but later got picked up by the two-time former winners. He was signed for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.