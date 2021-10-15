Dubai: Eyes would be on MS Dhoni as he leads Chennai Super Kings on the park for yet another IPL final. He is 40, and there is already speculation over his participation as a player for CSK. Dhoni has made it clear that he wants his farewell match to be in Chennai. That means he will be a part of the franchise for sure next year. Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra reckons Dhoni may not be part of the side as a player, instead be the mentor.

“Dhoni is going to retain CSK for sure. Now in what capacity it`s up to him. It`s never been a transactional kind of relationship between the two. MSD is equal to CSK, so if he has a season in him, which is only six months away, and if he has the desire to play as he will play,” Chopra told Star Sports.

He added: “But I`m sure he`s also mindful of the fact that next year`s big auction, a lot of money is being parked on one player for the next three seasons. If that`s going to happen then you`re going to hamper the chances of creating a good team at a big auction. So if that plays out the way I think it is, MS might be there as a mentor and not as a player.”

Meanwhile, Dhoni will look to lead the side to their fourth IPL title, while KKR will eye their third. Both sides are well-matched and hence a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.