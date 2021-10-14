Dubai: In his prime, you could have backed MS Dhoni to get 20 off the last over and win the match – but things have changed over time as the CSK skipper has got older. He is now 40, yet when asked to pick between Dhoni and AB de Villiers as the batter Faf du Plessis would back to score 20 off the last over – he picked his CSK skipper.

In a live interaction with Jemimah Rodrigues on ‘Dil Ya Dimaag’, Faf hailed both the players – but categorically mentioned Dhoni is the player he would pick.

Q : Dhoni or AB De Villiers, who would you send in to score 20 runs in last over? Faf Du Plessis : @MSDhoni 🦁💥 pic.twitter.com/wsvCOIDu2N Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) October 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhoni would lead CSK in the final against KKR on Friday in Dubai. Both sides are well-matched and a competitive game is very much on the cards.

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Eoin Morgan, have managed to qualify for an IPL final seven years after the 2014 edition. On the other hand, CSK, lead by MS Dhoni, qualified for the IPL 2021 final after they beat the Capitals by four wickets on Sunday. On Wednesday, KKR beat the Delhi Capitals by three wickets in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.