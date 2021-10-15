Dubai: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL final on Friday in Dubai. It is tough to pick one side as both teams have played good cricket to reach thus far. While MS Dhoni won it for CSK against DC, Rahul Tripathi held his nerves to smack KKR’s most important six of the tournament.

Ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Dhoni’s captaincy could make all the difference. Manjrekar also went on to refer to Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik as ‘deadwood’ following their poor run of form in the season.

While speaking on Dafa News, Manjrekar added that KKR could contemplate dropping Karthik for the summit clash. “KKR should consider the last game against DC a loss and not a win. That game showed their weaknesses. KKR is too reliant on their top-order and if they lose a few early wickets, they could be exposed,” Manjrekar said.

“CSK should not bank on Dhoni to do what he did the other night and not get carried away by Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s success. They also should not put too much faith in Uthappa at No 3,” Manjrekar added.

He also reckoned Dhoni is one of the smartest captains that this game has seen and he would be aware of most things.

CSK vs KKR SQUADS –

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

IPL 2021 Final Match Starts: 7:30 pm IST.