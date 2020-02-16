In a first, the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/IPL-2020/">IPL 2020</a> league stage schedule and fixtures for the eight teams have been revealed by the respective franchises on their social media, with IPL yet to officially announce the fixtures. The fixtures out so far are till the league matches with the schedule of the knockout yet to be announced. Which fixture are you MOST Excited about