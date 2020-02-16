In a first, the IPL 2020 league stage schedule and fixtures for the eight teams have been revealed by the respective franchises on their social media, with IPL yet to officially announce the fixtures. The fixtures out so far are till the league matches with the schedule of the knockout yet to be announced. The final, however, will be played on May 24, while the IPL 2020 opener will be a repeat of last year’s final, Mumbai Indians playing Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Here are the fixtures of the four teams that have revealed the schedule on social media:

Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders