Leg Spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir guided and taught him everything during his initial stage of his career in the Indian Premier League. <p></p> <p></p>Kuldeep became an instant success when he joined KKR and soon he became part of Team India's limited-overs set up. <p></p> <p></p>The leggie said that the 2014 U19 World Cup was the turning point of his career as the performances in the tournament helped him get selected for KKR. <p></p> <p></p>"I was a senior player during the 2014 U19 World Cup and performances happened exactly according to expectations. From there I was selected for KKR and life changed drastically. I got plenty of time in KKR. There were a lot of senior players, especially Gautam Gambhir," Kuldeep Yadav said in a video posted by KKR. <p></p> <p></p>Kuldeep further reveals how Gambhir's advice helped him in his career and made him a confident player. <p></p> <p></p>"I always keep thanking him. He guided me as a leader and taught me everything. Even before I was about to play in the Champions League, he advised me what to bowl, how to hone my skills and become a confident player." <p></p> <p></p>Kuldeep said that the first season at KKR would always be important for him as the franchise took good care of him. <p></p> <p></p>"In my first season with KKR, I was a youngster and our team was packed with the likes of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and we had a few more good spinners in our squad," Kuldeep added. "I always felt that it was a good time for me to learn and get better. I was coming out of my U-19 days. As KKR have always backed youngsters, they took good care of me. So that first season would always be important for me." <p></p> <p></p>Kuldeep has been retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2021 mini-auction which is scheduled to take place on February 18.