New Delhi: The Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction is all set to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, according to a statement released by BCCI. A total of 590 players are set to under the hammer during the two-day mega auction that includes some big names like Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, David Warner and Pat Cummins to list a few.

“Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc. go under the hammer,” according to the BCCI statement.

“The 10 IPL franchisees Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad will also be bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc. in their squad.INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore,” the statement further added.

SEE THE FULL LIST HERE: IPL2022PlayerAuction_List_Sets