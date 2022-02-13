<strong>Bengaluru:</strong> Day 1 of the IPL mega auctions was full of surprises for cricket fans around the world. Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India's battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent. <p></p> <p></p>However, one of the most surprising buys at the auction table was Rajasthan Royals bidding for ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and eventually winning it for Rs. 5 crore. It is no secret that Ashwin shares a bitter rivalry with Royals' wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler. The moment Royals won the bid for Ashwin, twitter went into a frenzy with loads of memes. <p></p> <p></p>However, Buttler and Ashwin shared cheeky responses between each other and it was a treat to watch for cricket fans. Ashwin in a video message, remarked how he was looking forward to share the dressing room with Buttler. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#xfe0f; " ." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalsFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalsFamily</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPLAuction?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPLAuction</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ashwinravi99</a> <a href="https://t.co/y8FbnmjWjy">pic.twitter.com/y8FbnmjWjy</a></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1492505478823559171?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, Jos Buttler also shared a video message through the official handle of Rajasthan Royals in which he said - "Hey Ash, Jos here. Don't worry, I am inside the crease. Can't wait to see you in pink for the Royals. Look forward to sharing a dressing room with you. Halla Bol." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">To Ash, with love <p></p> <p></p>- <a href="https://twitter.com/josbuttler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@josbuttler</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalsFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalsFamily</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ashwinravi99</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLAuction?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLAuction</a> <a href="https://t.co/t7LJRPPtwa">pic.twitter.com/t7LJRPPtwa</a></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1492564070876078083?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In the 2019 IPL, Ashwin, who was the captain for Kings XI Punjab, ran Buttler out at the non-striker's end. What looked like a comfortable chase turned into a nightmare for the Royals, as Buttler's wicket changed the complexion of game completely.