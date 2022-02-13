Bengaluru: Day 1 of the IPL mega auctions was full of surprises for cricket fans around the world. Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India’s battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.

However, one of the most surprising buys at the auction table was Rajasthan Royals bidding for ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and eventually winning it for Rs. 5 crore. It is no secret that Ashwin shares a bitter rivalry with Royals’ wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler. The moment Royals won the bid for Ashwin, twitter went into a frenzy with loads of memes.

However, Buttler and Ashwin shared cheeky responses between each other and it was a treat to watch for cricket fans. Ashwin in a video message, remarked how he was looking forward to share the dressing room with Buttler.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler also shared a video message through the official handle of Rajasthan Royals in which he said – “Hey Ash, Jos here. Don’t worry, I am inside the crease. Can’t wait to see you in pink for the Royals. Look forward to sharing a dressing room with you. Halla Bol.”

In the 2019 IPL, Ashwin, who was the captain for Kings XI Punjab, ran Buttler out at the non-striker’s end. What looked like a comfortable chase turned into a nightmare for the Royals, as Buttler’s wicket changed the complexion of game completely.