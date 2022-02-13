Bengaluru: Day 1 of the IPL mega auctions were different from the ones happened in the past. Preity Zinta, who were a regular at the auctions, decided to give it a miss for her new born baby. However, Zinta was following it through the live telecast and praised rivals Mumbai Indians for their COVID appropriate behaviour.

Zinta, on Saturday, on the social media platform Twitter, showered praises on the Mumbai Indians contingent present at the auction. The Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner also expressed admiration for Nita Ambani (MI owner). “Good to see Mumbai Indians are Covid compliant at the IPL auction table,” Zinta wrote in a tweet on Saturday. “Must confess Nita Ambani has pretty eyes,” she added.

Good to see Mumbai Indians are Covid compliant at the IPL auction table👍 Must confess Nita Ambani has pretty eyes 🤩 #tataipl #iplauction @IPL #ting pic.twitter.com/Y1MLbCkSeg Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 12, 2022

Punjab Kings management on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the “interesting picks” they made on the opening day of the IPL mega auction on Saturday. Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble said they were looking forward to on Sunday they will complete their squad.

Both Kumble and Punjab Kings CEO Satish Memon said they had gone into the auction with a plan as they are planning to build a new team.

“We had a clear vision of who we wanted to bring into our team at the auction. We were looking to build a strong core team around our retained players and we’re looking at players that would add balance to our squad,” Kumble said in a statement on Saturday. “We got some interesting picks and are looking forward to tomorrow when our squad will be complete,” he added.

Menon said they were looking to forge new partnerships and build a strong group of players to serve as a stable foundation for years to come.

