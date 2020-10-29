Not just Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav stare-down, the real thing happened between two allrounders – Chris Morris and Hardik Pandya – who got into a verbal duel in a high-octane clash in Abu Dhabi. The incident transpired in the 19th over when Pandya hit Morris for a six after three dot balls.

But then Morris had the final laugh as he dismissed the MI allrounder of the very next ball. Pandya tried to go over covers but found Mohammad Siraj in the way. In between all of this, there was an exchange of words from the two cricketers but that was not audible.

The two cricketers have been reprimanded by the Indian Premier League. Morris admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, while Pandya admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20.

“Chris Morris, the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the Dream11 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi. Mr Morris admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct,” a statement released by the IPL said.

“Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Abu Dhabi. Mr Pandya admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, MI took a step closer to sealing a playoffs berth with a five-wicket win over Bangalore. Suryakumar Yadav bagged the Player of the Match award for his breathtaking 79* off 43 balls.

MI are at the top of the points table while they are followed by Delhi, Bangalore and Punjab.