IPL Mini Auction 2023: CSK’s Succession Plan, From MS Dhoni To Ben Stokes

Kochi: Chennai Super Kings have roped in the English red-ball captain Ben Stokes in their team for a rocking amount of 16.25 crores. They were also interested in buying their former teammate and English allrounder Sam Curran but he went out of their budget after becoming the most expensive buy in the history of IPL as he joined Punjab Kings for a whopping amount of 18.50 Cr.

Ben Stokes would be a crucial asset for the four-time champions as he would be leading the charge in the middle order and would be a crucial bowling option. Ben Stokes is also the most expensive buy for Chennai Super Kings. He is now the third most expensive buy in history sharing the mark with Chris Morris.

Ben Stokes tweeted a yellow color image as a sign of his new IPL franchise. Ben Stokes have played under the leadership of MS Dhoni before too during his tenure with Rising Pune Supergiants and now would be seen in the yellow jersey. CSK fans are really excited to have a match-winner like Stokes in their team.