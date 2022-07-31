IPL Owners Want To Sign World’s Best Cricket Players On 12-month Contracts

New Delhi: Almost every cricket player in the world wants to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and now the franchises also want to sign them for a 12-month period. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore has stated that IPL franchises are open to the idea of signing the best cricket players in the world on an annual contract which will allow more consistency between teams playing in different leagues. A total of 10 teams play in the IPL at the moment and a number of franchises have their presence in T20 leagues outside of India as well.

IPL franchises give only a few months’ contracts to their players right now and a major obstacle for players contracting with franchises in different leagues is that every league use recruitment rules for the players. KKR is one of the IPL franchises with a global presence. At the moment, Knight Riders have four teams in various leagues.

“If it happened that way at some point in the future, that’d be great. What we want to create is a common platform, a system, and a culture that allows us to participate around the year – enhancing our brand, building our fan base, and providing opportunities for cricketers around the world. And in the process, you build hopefully a successful business around it,” Mysore told Telegraph.co.uk in an interview.

“In an ideal world, sure because that gives us the opportunity to make our vision and our strategy even stronger. If we were able to have X number of contracted players and were able to use them all in different leagues, I think that would be nirvana. Hopefully, someday it will happen. I wouldn’t be surprised if it did,” he added.

The biggest hurdle in this plan is BCCI. The board still doesn’t allow active Indian players to take part in the overseas cricket leagues. “Certainly, we’re hoping that will happen at some point in the future. When we broach this topic, the BCCI say, ‘Yeah, we have to figure out how to do something,” said Mysore.

“I think they have an open mind. But they need to figure out what’s best for Indian cricket and for Indian players. That’s how they would be thinking about it, which is fair enough. Some very good minds would be applying their minds to this idea. If it all comes together, it’d be terrific,” he concluded.

The last IPL was a big success for the BCCI and they will look to continue the path in the upcoming season as well.