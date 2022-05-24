Kolkata: Now with the four teams headed to Kolkata for the playoffs – things will become extremely exciting for fans. While everybody is predicting the eventual winner, ex-CCSK stalwart Suresh Raina is the latest to do it. While one would have thought Raina will want Gujarat to win or Lucknow; but he has surprised one and all – the stylish left-handed batter admitted that he wants RCB to win it this year for Virat Kohli.

“I really want RCB to win this year’s IPL. The main reason behind that is Virat Kohli,” Raina said as quoted by Cricket Clicks.

The Bangalore franchise found themselves lucky as Mumbai beat Delhi to create a backdoor passage for the Faf du Plessis-led side to make the playoffs. Bangalore has been inconsistent this season and they would like to rectify that when they lock horns with Lucknow at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Without a doubt, Lucknow would start favourites, but again this being the T20 – anything can happen.

Even if Bangalore win the eliminator, they would have to win Qualifier 2 and then the final. So, the road ahead is extremely difficult for them.