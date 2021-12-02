New Delhi: Swashbuckling keeper-batter Sanju Samson is Rajasthan Royals’ “long-term leader”, the IPL franchise’s director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, said on Thursday while terming his retention a “no-brainer”. The franchise has retained two Indian and one overseas player. Jos Buttler has been retained as the overseas player. Other than Sanju Samson, young dynamic opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been retained by the franchise.

“We worked really hard in terms of working with our newly-formed data analytic team, with the help of all our partners in India and in the US we finally decided, of course Sanju Samson, it was a no-brainer in terms of being our captain, number one,” Sangakkara said in a video posted by RR on twitter.

“He is going to be the long-term leader of this unit of Rajasthan Royals. He is an exceptional player and he has shown time and time again what a wonderful asset he has been for RR.”

Having appointed Samson as their captain before the 2021 season, the Royals have chosen the batter as the first retained player for Rs 14 crore.

Their second retained player at a cost of Rs 10 crore is the ODI World Cup-winning Buttler, considered by many as one of the best T20I batters in the world currently.

The 19-year-old Jaiswal has become the second-youngest player ever to be retained across all IPL teams before the mega auction. His skipper Samson remains the youngest at 19 years and 2 months.

“We have retained Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young Indian opener, an absolute star in the making, he had a very very good season pre-retention, extremely talented. He is a very very quick learner, he is a hard worker and he will be our uncapped retention,” Sangakkara said.

Inputs from PTI